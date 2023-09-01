Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

The Russian Federation has seriously prepared "certain operations" several times to eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Let's put it this way, several times they seriously prepared certain operations. Very seriously. They carefully planned and carried out preparatory activities," Budanov said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk.

As the head of military intelligence stressed, “the Ukrainian special services are working quite effectively,” since this did not happen.