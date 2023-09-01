Facts

14:54 01.09.2023

Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

1 min read
Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

The Russian Federation has seriously prepared "certain operations" several times to eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Let's put it this way, several times they seriously prepared certain operations. Very seriously. They carefully planned and carried out preparatory activities," Budanov said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk.

As the head of military intelligence stressed, “the Ukrainian special services are working quite effectively,” since this did not happen.

Tags: #budanov

MORE ABOUT

12:24 01.09.2023
Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

11:45 01.09.2023
Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

16:39 25.08.2023
Russia considers possibility to call up additional 450,000 people - Budanov

Russia considers possibility to call up additional 450,000 people - Budanov

17:26 24.08.2023
Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

18:56 06.07.2023
Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

11:38 30.06.2023
Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

18:21 20.06.2023
Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

17:44 20.06.2023
Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

12:24 20.06.2023
Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

15:51 29.05.2023
Budanov: Everyone who is trying to intimidate us will regret it very soon

Budanov: Everyone who is trying to intimidate us will regret it very soon

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

LATEST

All residents of de-occupied part of Kherson region supplied with drinking water – Prokudin

Some 590 tonnes of watermelons, melons harvested in Kherson region – authorities

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Stefanishyna: We have no right to use int assistance provided irresponsibly

AD
AD
AD
AD