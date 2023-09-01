There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

In Kherson region, 330 protective structures have been equipped, suitable for long-term stay of people and to which round-the-clock access is provided, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"In Kherson region there are already 330 protective structures suitable for long-term stay of people, they are equipped with everything necessary: there are beds, chairs, food, water, electricity from generators, and toilets. Round–the-clock access is provided to these shelters," Prokudin said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, work is also underway in the region in six more storages and in 29 simplest shelters, and immediately after that, estimated documentation for the equipment of 20 more such shelters will be prepared.

"In addition, there are 198 street shelters in the region. They are installed in crowded places. Another 10 shelters will be purchased in the near future at the expense of the regional budget. We also expect 10 more protective structures during September of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the head of the Regional Administration added.

Prokudin also noted that in parallel, local military administrations are purchasing mobile shelters and installing them in the necessary places.