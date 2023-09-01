Facts

14:43 01.09.2023

There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

1 min read
There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

In Kherson region, 330 protective structures have been equipped, suitable for long-term stay of people and to which round-the-clock access is provided, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"In Kherson region there are already 330 protective structures suitable for long-term stay of people, they are equipped with everything necessary: there are beds, chairs, food, water, electricity from generators, and toilets. Round–the-clock access is provided to these shelters," Prokudin said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, work is also underway in the region in six more storages and in 29 simplest shelters, and immediately after that, estimated documentation for the equipment of 20 more such shelters will be prepared.

"In addition, there are 198 street shelters in the region. They are installed in crowded places. Another 10 shelters will be purchased in the near future at the expense of the regional budget. We also expect 10 more protective structures during September of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the head of the Regional Administration added.

Prokudin also noted that in parallel, local military administrations are purchasing mobile shelters and installing them in the necessary places.

Tags: #kherson_region #shelters

MORE ABOUT

14:35 01.09.2023
Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

16:38 30.08.2023
Population has right to round-the-clock access to bomb shelters in Kyiv's educational establishments – Klitschko

Population has right to round-the-clock access to bomb shelters in Kyiv's educational establishments – Klitschko

11:47 19.08.2023
In Kherson region, one person killed, another ten injured, incl child – local authorities

In Kherson region, one person killed, another ten injured, incl child – local authorities

12:39 10.08.2023
People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

18:10 09.08.2023
Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

19:29 04.08.2023
Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

15:48 24.07.2023
URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

13:40 06.07.2023
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

19:35 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

10:51 05.07.2023
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

Stefanishyna: We have no right to use int assistance provided irresponsibly

LATEST

Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

Stefanishyna: We have no right to use int assistance provided irresponsibly

Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine worth $192 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD