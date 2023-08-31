URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson and its suburbs

Volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are evacuating people from Kherson and nearby settlements under constant shelling of Russian invaders.

"Daily shelling of Kherson region is forcing people to leave their homes for safety reasons. Among them there are many people with disabilities, chronic diseases and low-mobility elderly people who find it very hard to evacuate on their own. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's Rapid Response Unit of Kherson region evacuate people from the city and surrounding villages," the URCS wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

At the same time, they also help people with limited mobility get to the hospital for examination or hospitalization. During the week, volunteers can have up to 30 such trips.

"This process requires special knowledge and outstanding physical strength from volunteers because transportation often takes place in the absence of elevators," the URCS said.