Facts

19:38 30.08.2023

Borrell hopes proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln annually to Ukraine in 2024-2027 to repel Russian aggression to be approved before end of year

2 min read
Borrell hopes proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln annually to Ukraine in 2024-2027 to repel Russian aggression to be approved before end of year

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell hopes that the proposal to create a special fund worth EUR 5 billion per year for the next four years, within the European Peace Facility, intended exclusively for the military needs of Ukraine to reflect the Russian aggression, will be encouraged before the end of this year.

He said this in Toledo (Spain) on Wednesday at the end of an informal meeting of the Ministers of Defense of the EU member states, which were addressed via video link by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

Borrell recalled that he had previously proposed the creation of a fund to help Ukraine for the period 2024-2027, "to ensure the sustainability of our military assistance." "This fund that will be linked to the European Peace Facility, should be a core element of our long-term contribution to the security for Ukraine, as European leaders agreed it in June. The proposed fund will amount to EUR 5 billion every year. This should be the ceiling, not the spending target. If we could spend less, it will be much better, but this should be our ceiling in order to program in the medium term our effort to support Ukraine. And I hope that the agreement could be reached as soon as possible. I hope this will happen before the end of the year," the High Representative said.

He said "despite the global condemnation, Putin doesn't show any sign of letting up his aggression against the Ukrainian people." "I want to stress that our continuous support is important for the Ukrainian counter-offensive in response to the Russian invasion," Borrell said.

As previously reported, on July 20, Borrell announced that the EU is considering the possibility of creating a special fund in the amount of EUR 5 billion per year within the framework of the European Peace Facility for the next four years, intended exclusively for the military needs of Ukraine to repel Russian aggression as part of long-term obligations. EU in the field of Ukrainian security. "We propose to create a special section dedicated to (Ukraine) within the framework of the European Peace Facility to provide up to EUR 5 billion a year for the next four years for the needs of Ukraine's defense," he said.

Tags: #help #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:24 30.08.2023
Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

16:33 30.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

20:29 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

19:06 29.08.2023
European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

17:22 28.08.2023
Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

13:40 28.08.2023
URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

URCS conducts trainings on psychological aid for university teachers

09:54 28.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

Zelenskyy: We need to learn to live like Israel

11:52 26.08.2023
Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

20:46 25.08.2023
Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

Kyiv to not negotiate with Gazprom on contract extension after 2024, but ready to continue gas transit - diplomat

18:25 23.08.2023
EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell proposes to create fund for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2027

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Kuleba tells about work of 31 fighters, which made it possible to liberate Robotyne

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Metinvest will invest in development of logistics center in Poland to increase sales of Ukrainian steel products - CEO

Poroshenko compares Putin to bin Laden on Turkish TV channel: His end will be same

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

More than 70 diplomats join meeting on Peace Formula in Kyiv

Borrell proposes to create fund for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2027

Macron receives Kuleba in France, discussing further military support, Peace Formula

Population has right to round-the-clock access to bomb shelters in Kyiv's educational establishments – Klitschko

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

AD
AD
AD
AD