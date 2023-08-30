Facts

14:45 30.08.2023

Kuleba tells about work of 31 fighters, which made it possible to liberate Robotyne

3 min read
Kuleba tells about work of 31 fighters, which made it possible to liberate Robotyne

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, at the conference of French ambassadors, told how a consolidated group of 31 Ukrainian fighters carried out the most difficult work and made possible the attack of an entire brigade on the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhia region and its liberation after weeks of assaults.

“Right now, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to move forward during the counteroffensive. It's very difficult. The number of minefields and fortifications is unprecedented. Russian drones, helicopters and planes dominate the air. But we are gradually succeeding. A few days ago, we broke through the Russian defense on one of the most difficult sections of the front and liberated the strategically important settlement of Robotyne,” Kuleba said speaking at the conference of ambassadors.

The Minister said that for several months one Ukrainian unit conducted continuous assaults on this most difficult sector of the front, as a result of which the personnel were physically and mentally exhausted.

“At some point, this unit simply lost the ability to continue the offensive. Then radical decisions were made and the leadership was changed in it. The new commander asked to gather motivated and ready to perform combat missions fighters. A consolidated group of 31 fighters was created, a third of whom had no combat experience, but all of them had the knowledge and will to win,” the Foreign Minister said.

He stressed that thanks to the leadership of the commanders and sergeants, this group established horizontal links with adjacent units and started working on the contact line.

“After 18 hours, they crawled literally on their stomachs kilometers of minefields, where the Russians put six mines for every square meter. Finally, the unit got to a strip of trees, which is divided by farm fields. Everyone in Ukraine knows this word – ‘planting.’ It is in these inconspicuous plantings on maps that the greatest tragedies and heroism of the war take place. So, our unit knocked out the Russians from there and held this position for two days until reinforcements arrived,” Kuleba said.

He added that this group walked another 10 kilometers with backpacks of 35-40 kg of weight through minefields. So, in 40 days, this unit conducted six assaults and two reconnaissance missions. According to the minister, a group of 31 people performed the work of an entire battalion, which should consist of about 400 people, and the losses amounted to seven wounded, of which one had serious injuries, who stepped on a mine.

“In fact, the work of this group made it possible for an entire brigade to attack Robotyne and liberate it after weeks of assaults. After securing on its flanks, we open the way to Tokmak and, finally, Melitopol and the border with Crimea,” the Foreign Minister stressed.

As the head of the ministry noted, this story demonstrates three principles that are also useful for diplomats: leaders lead forward, no matter what all kinds of skeptics say, and no matter how difficult it is; it's not about quantitative superiority, but about motivation, intelligence and the ability to act cohesively; focus on victory should be unconditional.

Tags: #kuleba #fighters

MORE ABOUT

17:22 30.08.2023
Macron receives Kuleba in France, discussing further military support, Peace Formula

Macron receives Kuleba in France, discussing further military support, Peace Formula

10:51 28.08.2023
Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

10:40 15.08.2023
As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

21:01 07.08.2023
Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

16:20 04.08.2023
Kuleba: Ukraine's Peace Formula is essentially the UN Charter put into action

Kuleba: Ukraine's Peace Formula is essentially the UN Charter put into action

15:36 03.08.2023
September-December to be ‘heavyweight’ for Ukrainian diplomacy – Kuleba

September-December to be ‘heavyweight’ for Ukrainian diplomacy – Kuleba

15:22 22.07.2023
Management of charitable organization Misericordia discusses further cooperation with Ukraine at President's Office

Management of charitable organization Misericordia discusses further cooperation with Ukraine at President's Office

19:04 20.07.2023
Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

Russia kills ‘grain initiative’ to increase its exports – Kuleba

16:50 19.07.2023
Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

14:31 19.07.2023
Kuleba: Prigozhin's rebellion exposes weakness of Putin regime to entire world, but most importantly, to people of Russia

Kuleba: Prigozhin's rebellion exposes weakness of Putin regime to entire world, but most importantly, to people of Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell proposes to create fund for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2027

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Two people killed, three wounded amid enemy missile attack on Kyiv - Kyiv Military Administration

U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

LATEST

Borrell proposes to raise to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU by end of 2023

Interior Minister on incident in Dnipro: If citizens want to live in state of law, they must comply with law

Borrell: PMC Wagner to continue to operate in service of Putin in Africa

More than 70 diplomats join meeting on Peace Formula in Kyiv

Borrell proposes to create fund for military assistance to Ukraine for 2024-2027

Population has right to round-the-clock access to bomb shelters in Kyiv's educational establishments – Klitschko

URCS volunteers help victims of fallen rocket debris in Kyiv

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service, Bureau of Economic Security unveil new crimes of Russian oligarch Shelkov in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD