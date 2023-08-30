Facts

09:13 30.08.2023

U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

1 min read
U.S. humanitarian aid to Ukrainians exceeds $2.6 bln – Department of State

As of August 25, the U.S. government has provided more than $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid to help people affected by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. State Department's ShareAmerica media platform reported on Tuesday.

This humanitarian assistance - through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State - includes: food and shelter; medical care, including mental health and psychosocial support; access to safe drinking water; basic necessities such as kitchen appliances and bed linen sets.

The bulk of the humanitarian aid went directly to Ukraine, but more than $451 million went to neighboring countries hosting Ukrainian refugees, including Poland, Moldova and others.

The aid comes as Russia's aggressive war has displaced more than 5 million people in Ukraine and forced about 6 million to seek refuge in neighboring countries and beyond. Bombing and shelling by Russia continues to damage and destroy roads, bridges, dams and railroads, as well as hospitals, schools and grain ports, the new humanitarian aid will provide everything from shelter for those whose homes have been destroyed to trauma care for those most affected by the Russian war.

