New package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $250 mln includes ammunition, equipment, spare parts, training – Blinken

The United States has announced a new package of additional military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $250 million, which includes various ammunition, equipment and spare parts for it, as well as personnel training.

“Today we are announcing the next package of military assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, published on the website of the U.S. State Department on Tuesday.

According to him, it includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, as well as spare parts, services, training, and transportation.

“This package of weapons and equipment, which are valued at $250 million, is being executed under drawdowns previously directed for Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The Secretary of State noted that Russia continues to wage a brutal war of conquest that has killed many of Ukraine’s civilians and displaced millions of its people. Their attacks on Ukraine’s ports and grain infrastructure have caused price volatility in food and grain markets and worsened hunger and global food insecurity around the world.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” Blinken said.