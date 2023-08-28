Facts

19:31 28.08.2023

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

2 min read
As part of the next meeting of foreign ambassadors to discuss and work on the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than 70 participants will gather, it will be held in Kyiv, Deputy head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva said.

"We are guided by our Peace Formula. We [also] take into account all those proposals, including from China, Brazil, rational and compatible with the interests of the world, with the interests of Ukraine. At the next meeting of ambassadors, which will be held this week in Kyiv, there will be even more participants. I think more than 70," Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As he stressed, "it is very important that the Republic of South Africa, as well as other states of the Global South - Brazil, India, China – participate in this work according to the Peace Formula."

In particular, according to Zhovkva, the diplomatic adviser to the President of South Africa was at two meetings on the Peace Formula – both in Copenhagen and in Jeddah.

The Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine also noted that "we are confidently going to hold the Peace Formula summit this year, in the fall."

"Peace in Ukraine can only be based on the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine, because the war continues in Ukraine," he concluded.

Tags: #discussion #peace_formula

