Facts

18:24 28.08.2023

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, where they discussed, in particular, the protection of energy infrastructure in winter and the results of inspection of military medical commissions.

"Today, maximum attention is paid to offensive actions and providing the front with weapons, everything necessary. Reports of the Commander-in-Chief of Zaluzhny, commanders Syrsky, Tarnavsky," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday evening.

"Implementation of the plan to protect critical energy infrastructure. Preparation for winter. Development of a program for the transition to promising types of aircraft. Report on the inspection of military medical commissions. We will consider it at the next meeting of the National Security and Defense Council," the head of state added.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:58 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

16:11 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

10:07 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Biden, thanks him for support of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds conversation with Biden, thanks him for support of Ukraine

09:26 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Trudeau may meet in New York during UNGA

Zelenskyy, Trudeau may meet in New York during UNGA

13:55 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

09:57 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

10:03 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: Our flag is our strength, source of invincibility of spirit

15:28 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

Zelenskyy discusses development of defense cooperation with PM of North Macedonia

15:18 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

14:13 22.08.2023
Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

Zelenskyy-Plenković meeting: Croatia ready to provide ports on Danube, in Adriatic Sea for Ukrainian grain transportation

AD

HOT NEWS

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

Interior Minister: Death toll from Russian strike on Hoholive, Poltava region rises to three, one considered missing

Yermak-McFaul group: Two-thirds of foreign components in Russian drones made in China

LATEST

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

Four civilians injured due to kamikaze drone attack in Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk Regional Administration

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

New Zealand to start issuing residence permits to Ukrainian refugees

Kosovo status issue wasn't key one at Zelenskyy's meeting with Vučić in Athens – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region could occur during turnaround maneuver – SBI

AD
AD
AD
AD