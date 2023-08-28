Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, where they discussed, in particular, the protection of energy infrastructure in winter and the results of inspection of military medical commissions.

"Today, maximum attention is paid to offensive actions and providing the front with weapons, everything necessary. Reports of the Commander-in-Chief of Zaluzhny, commanders Syrsky, Tarnavsky," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday evening.

"Implementation of the plan to protect critical energy infrastructure. Preparation for winter. Development of a program for the transition to promising types of aircraft. Report on the inspection of military medical commissions. We will consider it at the next meeting of the National Security and Defense Council," the head of state added.