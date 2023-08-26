Facts

16:02 26.08.2023

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

1 min read

 A bus, carrying Ukrainian tourists, collided with a Polish truck on Friday evening on a motorway in the direction of Trieste in Italy, injuring 14 people, the ANSA news agency reports.

"Four people were seriously injured, ten more are in serious, but not life–threatening condition as a result of a terrible collision that occurred at 19:30 [on Friday] on a three-lane section of the A4 motorway between San Giorgio di Nogaro and Latisana (Udine) in the direction of Trieste. In the bus that collided with a Polish refrigerator truck carrying vegetables and fruits, there were Ukrainian tourists returning to their country," the agency said on its website.

It is noted that about 30 passengers were able to get out of the bus on their own, but the driver and six people, including a child, were trapped in the damaged metal sheets of the vehicle.

Rescuers first of all released the four most seriously injured, they were transferred to two medical teams that arrived by helicopter.

The victims were urgently transported to hospitals, the condition of several of them is assessed as critical. Several dozen more people were injured, but their lives are not in danger.

Tags: #italy #truck

MORE ABOUT

16:53 24.07.2023
Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

10:25 27.06.2023
Export Credit Agency of Italy confirms its readiness to insure investments of Italian companies in Ukraine

Export Credit Agency of Italy confirms its readiness to insure investments of Italian companies in Ukraine

20:57 30.05.2023
Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

16:48 15.05.2023
Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

Zelenskyy on results of visit to Italy: Agreed on weapons, air defense

20:44 27.04.2023
Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability

Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability

21:06 26.04.2023
Italy plans to hold conference on Ukraine's restoration in 2025 – PM Meloni

Italy plans to hold conference on Ukraine's restoration in 2025 – PM Meloni

20:51 26.04.2023
Kuleba: Only goal of spring counteroffensive is liberation of Ukraine's territory

Kuleba: Only goal of spring counteroffensive is liberation of Ukraine's territory

19:52 26.04.2023
Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

17:16 26.04.2023
Italian SACE ready to allocate EUR1 bln for work in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Italian SACE ready to allocate EUR1 bln for work in Ukraine – Shmyhal

19:22 17.04.2023
Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

LATEST

SBI investigating collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region, resulting in death of three pilots

MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff

Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Dozens of dead, wounded invaders of 126th brigade of Russian Black Sea Fleet due to SBU, AFU special operation attack by drones

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

AD
AD
AD
AD