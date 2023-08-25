Facts

20:46 25.08.2023

Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

During the day, the enemy launched two missile and 39 air strikes, carried out 72 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, the AFU General Staff said.

"As a result of successful combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, two Kalibr cruise missiles and one Shahed-136/131 strike UAV were destroyed today. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged," the AFU General Staff said on the Facebook page on Friday evening.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

During the day, the occupiers carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 125 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of Kyslivka, Pischane, Chervony Stav in Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlebove, Makiyivka in Luhansk region; Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Blahodatne, Staromayorske, Urozhaine in Donetsk region and in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhia region.

