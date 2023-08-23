Facts

16:28 23.08.2023

Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "preparation of deoccupation" as the main task of the Crimea Platform.

"We understand how we will return to Crimea. We understand how many steps we need to take. We understand how difficult it is. This is an important task, but we see this way," he said, speaking at the opening of the Third summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"A year after the previous meeting on our Crimea Platform, Ukrainian soldiers have done extraordinary things. Ukraine has shown that the liberation of our land during military operations is not accidental. Everything is deserved by the heroism of our people and the defense support from our partners. I thank all the partners," he said.

According to him, "the Ukrainian forces are moving forward. And this is the most important thing. We are moving, and when Russia retreats from the occupied territories, it simply turns a blind eye to it. Russian society can also turn a blind eye to the withdrawal of the occupiers from Crimea."

"A year later, we proved that global stability is possible only with the participation of Ukraine, only when Russian aggressive intentions lose. When we managed to clear part of the Black Sea from Russian invaders and launch our grain exports by sea, food prices on the world market decreased again," the President said.

"The Black Sea is the key to global food and social stability. Crimea is the key to security in the Black Sea. One can't leave the keys in the hands of terrorists. And we will not leave," he said.

Tags: #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:36 23.08.2023
Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

17:23 23.08.2023
We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

16:10 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

14:02 23.08.2023
Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

16:51 22.08.2023
Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

16:31 22.08.2023
Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

15:41 22.08.2023
Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

18:21 09.08.2023
Occupiers launch construction in territory of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea

Occupiers launch construction in territory of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea

14:30 05.08.2023
Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

09:18 04.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparations for Crimea Platform summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – AFU General Staff

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Search and rescue operations completed at Romny school destroyed by drone attack

President of European Commission strongly condemns Russia's attack on Izmail port

Japan to provide Ukraine with assistance worth $7.6 bln – PM

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with NASAMS launchers in Sept

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

AD
AD
AD
AD