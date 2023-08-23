Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "preparation of deoccupation" as the main task of the Crimea Platform.

"We understand how we will return to Crimea. We understand how many steps we need to take. We understand how difficult it is. This is an important task, but we see this way," he said, speaking at the opening of the Third summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"A year after the previous meeting on our Crimea Platform, Ukrainian soldiers have done extraordinary things. Ukraine has shown that the liberation of our land during military operations is not accidental. Everything is deserved by the heroism of our people and the defense support from our partners. I thank all the partners," he said.

According to him, "the Ukrainian forces are moving forward. And this is the most important thing. We are moving, and when Russia retreats from the occupied territories, it simply turns a blind eye to it. Russian society can also turn a blind eye to the withdrawal of the occupiers from Crimea."

"A year later, we proved that global stability is possible only with the participation of Ukraine, only when Russian aggressive intentions lose. When we managed to clear part of the Black Sea from Russian invaders and launch our grain exports by sea, food prices on the world market decreased again," the President said.

"The Black Sea is the key to global food and social stability. Crimea is the key to security in the Black Sea. One can't leave the keys in the hands of terrorists. And we will not leave," he said.