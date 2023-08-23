Facts

14:21 23.08.2023

PM: Finland to provide Ukraine with 18th defense aid package incl heavy weapons, ammunition by end of week

PM: Finland to provide Ukraine with 18th defense aid package incl heavy weapons, ammunition by end of week

Finland will provide Ukraine with another 18th defense aid package by the end of the week, it will include heavy weapons and ammunition, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said.

"Finland has already provided assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.7 billion... We are now preparing the next 18th aid package. It will include heavy weapons, ammunition... We must deliver it finally at the end of this week. This is a very good package. It contains very necessary materials ", Orpo said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Asked by journalists whether Finnish high technology would be available to Ukraine and whether there was anything concrete that Finland could offer, the prime minister said he had discussed the issue with Zelenskyy and called it a "good idea."

"We discussed this issue with the president. Last week we saw that a Swedish company signed a cooperation agreement with Ukraine. We discussed that there are high-tech companies in Finland, that they can deal with cooperation issues in order to manufacture something together. I think that we have something to do. We have experience. Therefore, this is a good idea," he said.

In turn, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is extremely interested in Finnish armored personnel carriers.

"We would like to manufacture them together – in Ukraine. We discussed this with the prime minister. He very correctly said that we had concluded a memorandum on the production of CV-90. But we need more. Both during the war and after, Ukraine will need to remain strong in order to not give Russia any opportunity to think about a second wave of aggression against us. Therefore, we need to produce more. That is why we wanted and want to organize this Defense Industries Forum," the President of Ukraine said.

