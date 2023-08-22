Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

After the liberation of Crimea by Ukraine, the reintegration processes will take place with strict observance of human rights, an individual approach will already be applied in bringing to criminal responsibility, with priority on top officials and voluntarily cooperating with the enemy, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

"The reintegration of Crimea in the legal dimension will be difficult. In fact, we will have to rebuild the entire criminal justice system from scratch," Kostin said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday on the eve of the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform.

According to him, currently there are small units of the Prosecutor's Office, the SBU and the National Police, which work by virtue of their capabilities in Crimea.

"It will be necessary to form these units so that they can solve the issues that arise," the Prosecutor General explained.

Another key area of reintegration in the legal context, Kostin called the verification of court decisions that have been taken during all this time in the occupied Crimea.

"Although we understand that the lion's share were cases of legal registration of political persecution, but we must understand that ordinary crimes were committed all this time," Kostin said.

He clarified that despite the fact that the decisions were made by an illegitimate court, these decisions were made, for example, in relation to a murderer or rapist. "We cannot simply release such people, so there is a process of verification of court decisions," the Prosecutor General added.

Kostin stressed that all elements of the so-called transitional justice have been formed, including taking into account the consequences of wars and conflicts in the territory of the former Yugoslavia.

"For effective reintegration, it will certainly be necessary immediately after de-occupation to resume in full or necessary at the initial stage all elements of the law enforcement and judicial system - to prepare for the work of investigators, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, experts and judges," Kostin said.

Therefore, as the Prosecutor General stressed, the formation of such a reserve is already happening now, before the immediate de-occupation.

In addition, the Prosecutor General pointed to a problematic issue in the form of Russian propaganda. "It convinces Crimean residents that they will all be imprisoned in Ukraine, because they are traitors to Ukraine. With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, this intimidation has only intensified. But in fact, this in no way correspond to reality," the Prosecutor General assured.

"Unlike Russia, Ukraine is a democratic European state that respects the law and the rule of law. Therefore, among the suspects and accused in our criminal proceedings are the occupying Crimean top officials and officials of various levels, law enforcement officers, judges, as well as entrepreneurs who voluntarily, proactively went to cooperate with the enemy and provide their services within the framework of the defense order of the Russian Federation," he said.

"It is very important that a signal is given to our Ukrainian Crimean residents that the reintegration processes will take place with strict observance of human rights, because for us the rule of law is not an empty phrase," the Prosecutor General concluded.