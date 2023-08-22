Facts

09:28 22.08.2023

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

2 min read
 The Hellenic Republic supports the acquisition of NATO membership by Ukraine, when the members of the Alliance come to an agreement and the conditions are met, as indicated in the declaration of the NATO Vilnius summit, according to the Joint Declaration of Ukraine and Greece on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Ukraine and the Hellenic Republic welcome the significant achievements of Ukraine in advancing on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, in particular, with regard to achieving interoperability with NATO as demonstrated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield; and also confirm their commitment to strengthen joint efforts in supporting the integration of Ukraine with the Alliance and implementation of NATO standards.

It is noted that Greece will continue to support the Alliance’s strong and effective political and material support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring the ability of Ukraine to effectively defend its territory on land, at sea and in the air.

The Hellenic Republic will continue to provide military, technical, defence, and humanitarian support to Ukraine; and also is committed to participate together with international organizations, allies and partners in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

Greece supports the acquisition of NATO membership by Ukraine, when the members of the Alliance come to an agreement and the conditions are met, as indicated in the declaration of the NATO Vilnius Summit.

In addition, the parties declare that security of Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area and fully support the NATO-Ukraine Council as a venue to further increase and expand ongoing cooperation to help fulfil Ukraine's path towards the Euro-Atlantic family.

In turn, it is noted that Ukraine highly appreciates all the important practical assistance provided by the Hellenic Republic and the people of the Hellenic Republic in order to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #nato #greece

