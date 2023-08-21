Facts

20:46 21.08.2023

Kosovo joins G7 Declaration on support for Ukraine

2 min read
Kosovo joins G7 Declaration on support for Ukraine

The Republic of Kosovo has joined the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti has said.

"The Republic of Kosova joins the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine. Ensuring victory for Ukraine – and holding Russia's leaders accountable for their crimes – is essential to the preservation of peace and democracy. Kosova stands ready to contribute to these efforts," he said on Twitter.

Kosovo Prime Minister said in a statement that Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a threat to international peace and security, and Ukraine's losses in this war "has been catastrophic."

"We salute them [the Ukrainians] for their brave resistance in defending our shared values, including democracy, human rights, and global peace and stability. And we express our deepest sympathy and condolences for their loss and suffering," Kurti said.

He also said the consequences of this war have already spread far beyond the borders of Ukraine, because in an attempt to distract from its aggression, Russia is trying to destabilize the Western Balkans "with the help of its main autocratic allies in the region."

As it is known, the G7 countries at the NATO summit in Vilnius agreed on a framework document on "security guarantees" for Ukraine. Currently, 25 states have joined the declaration.

Tags: #support #kosovo #g7

MORE ABOUT

16:16 19.08.2023
Leaders of Japan, South Korea, USA: We united in our support for Ukraine

Leaders of Japan, South Korea, USA: We united in our support for Ukraine

15:46 17.08.2023
Estonia, Lithuania join G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

Estonia, Lithuania join G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

14:30 15.08.2023
Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

15:56 12.08.2023
Greece joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine

Greece joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine

20:09 07.08.2023
Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

19:16 18.07.2023
USAID to allocate $250 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture

USAID to allocate $250 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture

12:57 13.07.2023
The Netherlands to join G7 declaration on support for Ukraine

The Netherlands to join G7 declaration on support for Ukraine

20:46 12.07.2023
Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

19:02 12.07.2023
We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

17:52 12.07.2023
G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

AD

HOT NEWS

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Zelenskyy arrives in Greece to attend Ukraine-Balkans summit

LATEST

Zelenskyy at Veterans Forum: Veterans should adequately integrate into social life

Zelenskyy, Bulgarian PM discuss situation in Black Sea region

British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

Ukrainian, Serbian Presidents call for mutual support of territorial integrity, sovereignty

Over 10 points of distribution of humanitarian aid from URCS operates in Zakarpattia region

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Greece supports Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership – Joint Declaration

Hetmantsev hopes to return clients' access to assets in sanctioned Freedom Finance after ten months of securities commission's inactivity

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Almost 600 people, incl 153 children evacuated from Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region

AD
AD
AD
AD