Kosovo joins G7 Declaration on support for Ukraine

The Republic of Kosovo has joined the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti has said.

"The Republic of Kosova joins the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine. Ensuring victory for Ukraine – and holding Russia's leaders accountable for their crimes – is essential to the preservation of peace and democracy. Kosova stands ready to contribute to these efforts," he said on Twitter.

Kosovo Prime Minister said in a statement that Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a threat to international peace and security, and Ukraine's losses in this war "has been catastrophic."

"We salute them [the Ukrainians] for their brave resistance in defending our shared values, including democracy, human rights, and global peace and stability. And we express our deepest sympathy and condolences for their loss and suffering," Kurti said.

He also said the consequences of this war have already spread far beyond the borders of Ukraine, because in an attempt to distract from its aggression, Russia is trying to destabilize the Western Balkans "with the help of its main autocratic allies in the region."

As it is known, the G7 countries at the NATO summit in Vilnius agreed on a framework document on "security guarantees" for Ukraine. Currently, 25 states have joined the declaration.