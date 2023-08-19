Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

The death toll from the missile attack on Chernihiv has increased to six people, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the air of the telethon.

"A 6-year-old girl died in the hospital," he said on the air of the telethon on Saturday, stressing that the patrol officers tried to give her first aid, imposed a tourniquet, because there was a lot of blood loss.

Klymenko said the girl's mother is in an "extremely severe condition," and a number of hospitalized patients need urgent surgical intervention.

"Some 36 people were wounded, they are in medical institutions. Among them there are police officers, judicial security officers. These are all civilians who were either on the central square of Chernihiv or walked after the consecration of fruits in the nearest church," he said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said two minutes before the "arrival" there was an air raid signal and the people who were on the street, inside the Drama Theater (several dozen people) managed to go down to the shelter. "It saved many people from certain death," he said.

Earlier it was reported about five dead and 37 injured, including 11 children.