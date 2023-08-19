Facts

13:55 19.08.2023

Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

1 min read

The death toll from the missile attack on Chernihiv has increased to six people, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on the air of the telethon.

"A 6-year-old girl died in the hospital," he said on the air of the telethon on Saturday, stressing that the patrol officers tried to give her first aid, imposed a tourniquet, because there was a lot of blood loss.

Klymenko said the girl's mother is in an "extremely severe condition," and a number of hospitalized patients need urgent surgical intervention.

"Some 36 people were wounded, they are in medical institutions. Among them there are police officers, judicial security officers. These are all civilians who were either on the central square of Chernihiv or walked after the consecration of fruits in the nearest church," he said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said two minutes before the "arrival" there was an air raid signal and the people who were on the street, inside the Drama Theater (several dozen people) managed to go down to the shelter. "It saved many people from certain death," he said.

Earlier it was reported about five dead and 37 injured, including 11 children.

Tags: #chernihiv #missile_attack

MORE ABOUT

16:48 19.08.2023
Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

13:23 19.08.2023
Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

12:52 19.08.2023
Enemy hits with missile at Chernihiv center, there are casualties – Zelenskyy

Enemy hits with missile at Chernihiv center, there are casualties – Zelenskyy

12:31 19.08.2023
Enemy shells Chernihiv center, probably with ballistics – local authorities

Enemy shells Chernihiv center, probably with ballistics – local authorities

11:19 15.08.2023
Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

10:40 15.08.2023
As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

09:54 15.08.2023
Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

19:17 17.05.2023
Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

20:05 24.04.2023
Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

19:38 04.04.2023
Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

AD

HOT NEWS

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

LATEST

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Leaders of Japan, South Korea, USA: We united in our support for Ukraine

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

URCS Regional Disaster Response Teams' training held in Kyiv region

Trostianets authorities plan to equip bomb shelters with electronic locks – mayor

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

First Russian general killed in Trostianets during full-scale invasion – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD