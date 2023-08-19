Facts

11:47 19.08.2023

In Kherson region, one person killed, another ten injured, incl child – local authorities

1 min read
In Kherson region, one person killed, another ten injured, incl child – local authorities

 The occupiers continue massive shelling of Kherson region, as a result of which one person was killed and another ten were injured, including a child, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Saturday morning.

"Over the last day, the enemy fired 63 shells, fired 355 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad and UAVs. The enemy fired 15 shells at the city of Kherson," he said in his Telegram channel.

According to the administration's head, the Russian military entered the residential quarters of populated areas of the region, a shop and the territory of an enterprise in Kherson, an object of critical infrastructure and a church building in Kherson district, a shop in Beryslav district.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person killed, ten more were injured, including a child," Prokudin said.

Tags: #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

12:39 10.08.2023
People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

People receiving humanitarian aid come under fire from Russia in Kherson region, six people injured – administration

18:10 09.08.2023
Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

Ukraine army hits command post of Russian army in Nova Kakhovka – Centre for Strategic Communications

15:48 24.07.2023
URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

10:51 05.07.2023
Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

Two people killed, one injured in shelling of Kherson region – local authorities

09:49 05.07.2023
Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

18:13 23.06.2023
Another employee of Kherson transport enterprise dead after shelling

Another employee of Kherson transport enterprise dead after shelling

11:21 23.06.2023
URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

10:48 21.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

11:37 16.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross providing humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flooding due to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainian Red Cross providing humanitarian aid to residents of Kherson region affected by flooding due to explosion of Kakhovka HPP

13:42 09.06.2023
Some 2,412 people evacuated, four died in Kherson region; 825 people evacuated, one died in Mykolaiv region

Some 2,412 people evacuated, four died in Kherson region; 825 people evacuated, one died in Mykolaiv region

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

First Russian general killed in Trostianets during full-scale invasion – mayor

Enemy hits with missile at Chernihiv center, there are casualties – Zelenskyy

Enemy shells Chernihiv center, probably with ballistics – local authorities

LATEST

Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

First Russian general killed in Trostianets during full-scale invasion – mayor

FIVE KILLED, 37 WOUNDED, INCL 11 CHILDREN, KNOWN ABOUT RUSSIAN ATTACK ON DRAMA THEATER IN CHERNIHIV – INTERIOR MINISTRY

Enemy hits with missile at Chernihiv center, there are casualties – Zelenskyy

Enemy shells Chernihiv center, probably with ballistics – local authorities

Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

Third of Ukrainian forests suffer from Russian aggression

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

AD
AD
AD
AD