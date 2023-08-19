In Kherson region, one person killed, another ten injured, incl child – local authorities

The occupiers continue massive shelling of Kherson region, as a result of which one person was killed and another ten were injured, including a child, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Saturday morning.

"Over the last day, the enemy fired 63 shells, fired 355 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad and UAVs. The enemy fired 15 shells at the city of Kherson," he said in his Telegram channel.

According to the administration's head, the Russian military entered the residential quarters of populated areas of the region, a shop and the territory of an enterprise in Kherson, an object of critical infrastructure and a church building in Kherson district, a shop in Beryslav district.

"Due to Russian aggression, one person killed, ten more were injured, including a child," Prokudin said.