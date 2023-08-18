Mural dedicated to Ukrainian Red Cross to be created in Kyiv

Two murals dedicated to the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will appear on the end walls of the building on the 4 Kostiantynivska Street in Podolsky district of Kyiv.

"Podolsky district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society ... of Kyiv has developed a project to place two picturesque murals on the territory of the Old Podil. It is important for us that these monumental images become not only a carrier of socially important information, but also an ornament of the historical environment of Podil," the URCS wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.

The project of Mural of the Red Cross on Podil provides that one mural will depict the historical part of Kyiv, the flag of the Red Cross and the Red Crystal – the main symbols of the International Movement, the Battle of Solferino, which led to the idea of creating the organization, and in the center of the composition – the founder of the movement Henry Dunant.

On another mural, it will be possible to see recognizable buildings of Podil and symbolic images of the activities of the URCS – the issuance of humanitarian aid, psychosocial support to victims, first aid training for the population, the activities of rapid response units.

The project is implemented within the framework of #BraVo – development of organizations and volunteering.