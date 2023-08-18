Facts

16:00 18.08.2023

Mural dedicated to Ukrainian Red Cross to be created in Kyiv

2 min read
Mural dedicated to Ukrainian Red Cross to be created in Kyiv

Two murals dedicated to the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will appear on the end walls of the building on the 4 Kostiantynivska Street in Podolsky district of Kyiv.

"Podolsky district organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society ... of Kyiv has developed a project to place two picturesque murals on the territory of the Old Podil. It is important for us that these monumental images become not only a carrier of socially important information, but also an ornament of the historical environment of Podil," the URCS wrote on its Facebook page on Friday.

The project of Mural of the Red Cross on Podil provides that one mural will depict the historical part of Kyiv, the flag of the Red Cross and the Red Crystal – the main symbols of the International Movement, the Battle of Solferino, which led to the idea of creating the organization, and in the center of the composition – the founder of the movement Henry Dunant.

On another mural, it will be possible to see recognizable buildings of Podil and symbolic images of the activities of the URCS – the issuance of humanitarian aid, psychosocial support to victims, first aid training for the population, the activities of rapid response units.

The project is implemented within the framework of #BraVo – development of organizations and volunteering.

Tags: #urcs #mural

MORE ABOUT

17:23 16.08.2023
Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

15:59 15.08.2023
URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

14:30 15.08.2023
Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

14:48 11.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

16:03 10.08.2023
URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

13:29 08.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

12:53 07.08.2023
Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

13:59 03.08.2023
URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

17:49 02.08.2023
URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

18:18 01.08.2023
URCS, Kyiv sign cooperation memo – Klitschko

URCS, Kyiv sign cooperation memo – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

Ukraine to complete all steps agreed with European Commission by Oct, but reforms in these areas to continue further – Stefanishyna

Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

National police prevent attack on Tax Service dpty head: Two suspects detained, identity of customer being established

LATEST

Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

USA ready to approve transfer of F-16 to Ukraine by third countries after training of Ukrainian pilots

Third of Ukrainian forests suffer from Russian aggression

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukraine to complete all steps agreed with European Commission by Oct, but reforms in these areas to continue further – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy signs laws on duty, VAT exemption for optics, anti-drone guns for defense

Defense forces eliminate 460 invaders over day – General Staff

Denmark, the Netherlands confirm receipt of U.S. permission to send F-16s to Ukraine

Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

National police prevent attack on Tax Service dpty head: Two suspects detained, identity of customer being established

AD
AD
AD
AD