Facts

12:09 18.08.2023

British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

2 min read
Three contracts for the supply of air defense equipment for Ukraine worth more than GBP 90 million ($114 million) were signed by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on behalf of the UK-administrayed International Fund for Ukraine.

"These include a GBP 56 million [$72.1 million] counter-uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) contract with Norwegian defence company Kongsberg and two further contracts to provide further air defence capabilities," the ministry said in a press release.

This is about CORTEX Typhon that is designed to be operated by as few as two users, and can be rapidly deployed and repositioned to maximise its operational effectiveness. The system can operate individually, or as part of an integrated network, and will use a complex suite of sensors, cameras, radars, and electronic surveillance equipment to allow it to physically destroy or disrupt drones.

"These air defence systems have the capability and flexibility to be rapidly deployed to either protect Ukraine's civilian population and infrastructure, or be put to use on the frontline. The International Fund for Ukraine highlights the unity and resolve of our Allies to work together to provide Ukraine with cutting-edge equipment to meet its capability requirements," Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said.

The contracts come as a new delivery of aerial reconnaissance drones arrives in Ukraine, designed to carry out both land and sea-based reconnaissance missions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already begun training on the systems, which will form a package of more than 100 drones.

The agency said GBP770 million in contributions from the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland and Lithuania have already been collected through IFU. At the same time, the UK itself has already allocated GBP2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) for 2023 for further military assistance to Ukraine.

In June, it was reported that drones from a number of European companies purchased through IFU would begin to be delivered to Ukraine in July. According to Defense news, we could talk about the T150 quadrocopters from the British company Malloy Aeronautics, the Dutch DeltaQuad Pro VTOL and Astero ISR drones from the Danish company Nordic Wing. Tekever, based in Lisbon, confirmed to Defense news that the batch of UAVs will include its Tekever AR3 vehicles.

Tags: #ukraine #great_britain #air_defense

