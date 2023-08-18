Facts

Zelenskyy: Major Defense Industries Forum to be held in autumn

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the Defense Industries Forum will be held this autumn.

During a meeting with members of the government, he said in a video address on Thursday, they talked about the Defense Industries Forum.

"We are planning this event for the autumn. It will be the first time such a large-scale event will be held at the state level. Ukrainian and foreign arms manufacturers. Our power. The power of our partners. The entire world, which is interested in ensuring that international law and humanity have an appropriate arsenal of defense against any terror," Zelenskyy said.

"The world can be united by this format of cooperation as well. To demonstrate what we already know how to produce. To consider what we can add to our capabilities, in particular through the creation of new production facilities in Ukraine, through localization with partners", the president said.

According to him, "we have to give a new security impetus to everyone in the world who values their statehood and freedom as much as we do. Nations have the right to defense. We are building the arsenal of the free world together."

