Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

International affairs students study international humanitarian law at a summer camp organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"Today, a summer camp on international humanitarian law was launched for the first through fourth grade students of the International Law specialty of the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv… During five days, participants of the summer camp will have an opportunity to learn about the principles of international humanitarian law related to warfare, belligerent occupation law, liability for violation of international humanitarian law," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The students will also participate in mine safety and first air trainings by employees and volunteers of the Red Cross.

The camp was organized by the URCS in partnership with the British and Danish Red Cross.

International humanitarian law is the branch of law that establishes the rules for the conduct of armed conflicts. The purpose of international humanitarian law is to limit violence in wartime.