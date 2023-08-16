Facts

17:23 16.08.2023

Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

1 min read
Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

International affairs students study international humanitarian law at a summer camp organized by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

"Today, a summer camp on international humanitarian law was launched for the first through fourth grade students of the International Law specialty of the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv… During five days, participants of the summer camp will have an opportunity to learn about the principles of international humanitarian law related to warfare, belligerent occupation law, liability for violation of international humanitarian law," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The students will also participate in mine safety and first air trainings by employees and volunteers of the Red Cross.

The camp was organized by the URCS in partnership with the British and Danish Red Cross.

International humanitarian law is the branch of law that establishes the rules for the conduct of armed conflicts. The purpose of international humanitarian law is to limit violence in wartime.

Tags: #training #urcs

MORE ABOUT

15:59 15.08.2023
URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

14:30 15.08.2023
Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

14:48 11.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

16:03 10.08.2023
URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

URCS hands more than 170 food packages over to residents of two regions in six months

13:29 08.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

12:53 07.08.2023
Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

13:59 03.08.2023
URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

URCS restores premises of Irpin branch of Heart Institute

20:07 02.08.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

17:49 02.08.2023
URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

URCS implementing pilot telemedicine project in Poltava region

18:18 01.08.2023
URCS, Kyiv sign cooperation memo – Klitschko

URCS, Kyiv sign cooperation memo – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders shell Kherson region again, there’s killed person in Lvove village – regional administration

Eighteen-year-old boy killed, four people injured, incl two-year-old child amid shelling of Mezhivska hromada in Dnipropetrovsk region

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

Vereschuk: There’s no question of my transition to Defense Ministry

GUR confirms presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones

Invaders shell Kherson region again, there’s killed person in Lvove village – regional administration

Eighteen-year-old boy killed, four people injured, incl two-year-old child amid shelling of Mezhivska hromada in Dnipropetrovsk region

Occupiers shell three districts of Kharkiv region, no casualties reported – Syniehubov

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Russia may be preparing provocation at Kursk NPP in order to blame Ukraine – Yusov

GUR: There’s no need to talk about change in situation at ZNPP

Media info about terrorist act of Russian occupiers at ZNPP not confirmed – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD