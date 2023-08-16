GUR: There’s no need to talk about change in situation at ZNPP

The situation at Zaporizhia NPP (ZNPP) has not changed, the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to prevent possible Russian provocations, said representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov.

"Zaporizhia NPP remains, unfortunately, under the control of the occupiers. But there is no need to talk about changing the situation there. It is clear that the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine are working, monitoring the situation, doing everything possible to make any further provocations unlikely and make them impossible. But it is not necessary to say that something has changed now," Yusov said on the air of the nationwide telethon on Wednesday.

He stressed that the ZNPP should be freed from Russian occupation and returned under Ukrainian control. "It is clear that the number of information and psychological operations is growing. Moreover, it’s the end of summer, and we have holidays coming soon, and the occupiers need to somehow react to all sorts of events that are happening at the front, mostly not in their favor. And there are such informational occasions," the GUR explained.