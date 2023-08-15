Facts

14:30 15.08.2023

Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

Three localities in Kyiv region are participating in the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) program to support households affected by the Russian occupation.

"A household support program is being implemented in Kyiv region. Three villages are participating in the program: Kopyliv, Motyzhyn and Severynivka. In the spring of 2022, these settlements were under temporary occupation [by Russia] and were subjected to large-scale destruction as a result of shelling [by Russian occupation forces]," the society said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

This project is designed to support affected households, both financially and by providing agricultural equipment to choose from: a walk-behind tractor, a generator, a polycarbonate greenhouse or a pump.

So far, 276 people have received assistance. In total, some 139 motoblocks, some 108 greenhouses, some 21 generators and right pumps were provided.

According to the society, the program enables residents to independently and fully manage their household plots and engage in gardening.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society implements a household support program in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration and finances a project by the U.S. Department of State: Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

