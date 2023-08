Israel to send several tonnes of medicines to Ukraine in coming days – ambassador

In the coming days, Israel, at the request of the Ukrainian side, will send several tonnes of medicines to Ukraine, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has said.

"Today, the Ministers of Health of Israel and Ukraine had a conversation. In the coming days, at the request of the Ukrainian side, Israel will send several tonnes of medicines to Ukraine," Brodsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.