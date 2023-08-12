Facts

13:21 12.08.2023

Yermak: Russia receives imported components circumventing sanctions

1 min read
Yermak: Russia receives imported components circumventing sanctions

Russia is importing components circumventing sanctions, and is increasing the production of long-range weapons, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

"The big problem is that Russia is getting imported components circumventing sanctions, increasing the production of long-range weapons in order to further destroy Ukrainian infrastructure," Yermak said after his fifth meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic institutions.

He said that during the meeting the issue of energy security was considered, the item on which is included in the Ukrainian Peace Formula in order to prevent the use of energy as a weapon, as the aggressor country is doing at the moment.

"The Kremlin began to put pressure on Europe by increasing energy prices six times since the start of the war in Ukraine, but Ukraine has done everything to break dependence on Russian energy resources, broke the plans of the Russian Federation," Yermak stressed.

He noted that the aggressor country continues to attack the Ukrainian energy system, as it plans to create a humanitarian catastrophe by depriving millions of Ukrainians of access to basic resources during the winter.

Tags: #yermak

MORE ABOUT

17:27 07.08.2023
Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

09:24 07.08.2023
Yermak hopes Ukraine's neighbors to refuse blocking export of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – meeting with Secretary of State of Duda's Office

Yermak hopes Ukraine's neighbors to refuse blocking export of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – meeting with Secretary of State of Duda's Office

15:35 12.07.2023
Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

Security guarantees for Ukraine may be signed at NATO summit in 2024 – Yermak

20:09 29.06.2023
Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

Work of War Environmental Consequences Group to result in Kyiv Ecological Compact – Yermak

20:36 27.06.2023
Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

Yermak: Don't understand why Netanyahu not come to Kyiv yet

19:42 27.06.2023
Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

19:27 27.06.2023
Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

Yermak: Kyiv interested in holding Peace Summit ASAP, although it may take place in late 2023

19:11 27.06.2023
Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

10:24 15.06.2023
Yermak, Security Adviser to British PM discuss situation at front, needs Ukrainian army

Yermak, Security Adviser to British PM discuss situation at front, needs Ukrainian army

12:06 03.06.2023
Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

Yermak, Sullivan discuss desire to implement Ukrainian Peace Formula as basis for sustainable peace in Europe

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

Three strike UAVs eliminated by air defense within Zaporizhia region – AFU Air Force

Police officer killed, 12 people injured because of enemy airstrike on Orikhiv on Saturday - Klymenko

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Ukraine seizes, maintains initiative in war

LATEST

Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

IAEA promises to closely monitor transfer to 'hot shutdown' of Unit 6 of Zaporizhia NPP

Govt decides to reorganize Kherson seaport

Three strike UAVs eliminated by air defense within Zaporizhia region – AFU Air Force

No casualties because of missile attack on Kryvy Rih - regional administration head

Police officer killed, 12 people injured because of enemy airstrike on Orikhiv on Saturday - Klymenko

EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Co-owners of Rozetka and Novaya Poshta note the deterioration of the government's attitude towards business

AD
AD
AD
AD