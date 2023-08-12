Yermak: Russia receives imported components circumventing sanctions

Russia is importing components circumventing sanctions, and is increasing the production of long-range weapons, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

"The big problem is that Russia is getting imported components circumventing sanctions, increasing the production of long-range weapons in order to further destroy Ukrainian infrastructure," Yermak said after his fifth meeting with representatives of foreign diplomatic institutions.

He said that during the meeting the issue of energy security was considered, the item on which is included in the Ukrainian Peace Formula in order to prevent the use of energy as a weapon, as the aggressor country is doing at the moment.

"The Kremlin began to put pressure on Europe by increasing energy prices six times since the start of the war in Ukraine, but Ukraine has done everything to break dependence on Russian energy resources, broke the plans of the Russian Federation," Yermak stressed.

He noted that the aggressor country continues to attack the Ukrainian energy system, as it plans to create a humanitarian catastrophe by depriving millions of Ukrainians of access to basic resources during the winter.