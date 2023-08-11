Facts

20:00 11.08.2023

Co-owners of Rozetka and Novaya Poshta note the deterioration of the government's attitude towards business

After the positive dynamics at the beginning of the war, the authorities' attitude towards business began to deteriorate again and is accompanied by increased pressure, participants of the iforum2023 held in Kyiv on August 10 said.

"It's much better than it was under [President Viktor] Yanukovych, but much worse than before the war," Vladyslav Chechetkin, co-founder of the country's largest marketplace, Rozetka, said, adding the pressure has increased compared to 2021.

According to him, the tax service regularly checks the company's activities, including even the "points of invincibility" organized by it.

"They don't find anything with us, and they fine us for the amount for which, in their opinion, we won't argue. That is, these are some minimum amounts of fines. But they interfere. But they check. But they often stop work and so on," Chechetkin said.

He said that such constant checks have already become routine.

"In general, it already looks like it's raining outside – you need to take an umbrella and go outside," the businessman said.

Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of the largest express delivery company in the country, Nova Poshta, said that entrepreneurs were able to breathe freely last year, but the situation has changed a lot lately.

"Entrepreneurs were able to breathe freely in March [2022], when duties were canceled, tax incentives were introduced, and now everything is returning back to the pre-war time. When the authorities were scared, and they understood that everything could be "hidden," they gave freedom to entrepreneurs, when it's not so scary anymore – once again you can treat entrepreneurs like geese and sheep that can be sheared and plucked," he said.

Nova Poshta, Shop-Express, Fondy under auspices of Nazovni promoting package to promote exports

Business expectations worsen in all sectors in July

Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

Ukrteplokomunenergo asks to stop collecting debts from heating companies until difference in tariffs paid off

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Some 4,500 km of power lines need to be demined in Ukraine – Energy Ministry

