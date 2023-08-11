Russians hit Ukraine with four Kinzhal-type missiles, hit residential sector in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The Defense Forces shot down one of the four X-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles fired on the territory of Ukraine, the rest hit near the Kolomyia airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk region, there is a hit in the residential sector, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today, at about 10.00, the enemy launched four X-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft. The launches were carried out from the airspace of Tula and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a message on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, "the missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine from the north, heading southwest to the area of the Kolomyia airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk region. One X-47 missile was destroyed within Kyiv region. The rest hit near the airfield. Civilian infrastructure facilities were hit, and there is a hit of one of the missiles in the residential sector."

"According to the Ivano-Frankivsk regional city administration, a child was killed as a result of a missile strike by Russian terrorists, and there are others injured," the report says.