Russia increases production of Iskanders, Kinzhals, apparently by circumventing Western sanctions – Ihnat

After a short pause, Russia has increased production of missiles, in particular Iskanders and Kinzhals, apparently having arranged the supply of components in circumvention of Western sanctions, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in an interview with Ukrayinska Pravda.

"In the spring there was a short pause when the enemy increased production. And already, according to new data from the Defense Intelligence Agency, he has more Kinzhals and Kalibrs. Obviously, Russia has found an opportunity to circumvent sanctions at the expense of individual countries that cooperate with it, and receives technological things that it cannot produce itself: boards, chips, and semiconductors. This is something without which the missile will not fly," Ihnat emphasized.

In his opinion, the enemy did not have enough high-precision, long-range missiles - X-101, Iskander-M, Iskander-K, Kalibr, Kinzhal, which can reach far into the country and hit accurately. When he attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, he used virtually the full potential of this strategic weapon.

"Therefore, I hope that Russia will be squeezed by sanctions. If the sanctions work comprehensively and are controlled, then Russia can be put in its place," the Air Force speaker said.