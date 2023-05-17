It’s impossible to destroy Patriot air defense system with some kind of Kinzhal - Ihnat

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, urged “not to worry about the fate” of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, stressing that it is impossible to destroy the system with one blow of the Dagger missile.

"I want to say: don't worry about the fate of Patriot. From a technical point of view, Patriot is a complex, a battery, a division, a system which is called differently. Let's take a division - a command post in which there is a combat service ... a radar and up to eight launchers, each equipped with four transport and launch containers located at a distance, they provide missile launches,” he said on the air of the national telethon.

Ihnat explained that the command post can operate in manual, semi-automatic and automatic mode. According to him, it is the automatic mode of operation that allows to shoot down air targets without human intervention, as it was on the night of May 16.

"To destroy the system with some kind of Dagger, well, it's impossible. Therefore, I think that everything they tell there will remain in their propaganda archive," Ihnat stressed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country stated that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by the United States was allegedly hit by a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kyiv.