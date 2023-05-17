Facts

14:37 17.05.2023

It’s impossible to destroy Patriot air defense system with some kind of Kinzhal - Ihnat

2 min read
It’s impossible to destroy Patriot air defense system with some kind of Kinzhal - Ihnat

Spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, urged “not to worry about the fate” of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, stressing that it is impossible to destroy the system with one blow of the Dagger missile.

"I want to say: don't worry about the fate of Patriot. From a technical point of view, Patriot is a complex, a battery, a division, a system which is called differently. Let's take a division - a command post in which there is a combat service ... a radar and up to eight launchers, each equipped with four transport and launch containers located at a distance, they provide missile launches,” he said on the air of the national telethon.

Ihnat explained that the command post can operate in manual, semi-automatic and automatic mode. According to him, it is the automatic mode of operation that allows to shoot down air targets without human intervention, as it was on the night of May 16.

"To destroy the system with some kind of Dagger, well, it's impossible. Therefore, I think that everything they tell there will remain in their propaganda archive," Ihnat stressed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country stated that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by the United States was allegedly hit by a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kyiv.

 

Tags: #patriot #kinzhal

MORE ABOUT

19:01 17.05.2023
Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

15:19 16.05.2023
Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

12:57 16.05.2023
Invaders attack with six Kinzhal missiles, all shot down – Zaluzhny

Invaders attack with six Kinzhal missiles, all shot down – Zaluzhny

11:54 06.05.2023
Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

14:52 28.04.2023
Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

11:16 28.04.2023
Second division of Patriot air defense system already in operation – Ukrainian Air Force commander

Second division of Patriot air defense system already in operation – Ukrainian Air Force commander

20:13 26.04.2023
AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

14:33 19.04.2023
Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

10:26 19.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

20:54 18.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

HACC recognizes lawful detention of Supreme Court's head Kniazev

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

LATEST

Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Another child, six-year-old daughter of Ukrainian soldier, returned to Ukraine from Russia – ombudsman

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainians forced to get Russian passport in temporarily occupied territories to save their lives are victims of crime – Lubinets

Council of Europe Member States adopt Declaration in support of Ukraine

Podoliak: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is only starting point for restoring intl order, peace in Ukraine

Republic of Korea ready to provide Ukraine with demining vehicles, mobile X-ray machines

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD