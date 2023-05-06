Facts

11:54 06.05.2023

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

Eight Shahed-136/131 drones, one Kh-47 Kinzhal missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defense last night

The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed all eight Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones launched by the enemy to attack Ukraine last night.

"On May 6 night, the enemy launched Shahed drones from the southern direction – the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. The occupiers used eight Shahed 136/131 attack drones. All of them were destroyed by the forces and means of the Skhid (East) Air Command," the Ukrainian Air Forces Command said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"We also make public the information about the night attack on May 4! At around 02:30, the Patriot system destroyed in the sky over Kyiv region an aero-ballistic missile Kh-47 Kinzhal, which was fired by MiG-31K aircraft from the territory of Russia," it said.

The military command made the decision to not publish this information immediately, the command said, adding that the reasons for this decision were obvious.

 

