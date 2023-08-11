Facts

14:48 11.08.2023

URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

1 min read
URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first medical and psychological assistance following a Russia's missile attack in Zaporizhia on Thursday evening.

"Six members of Zaporizhia's Regional Disaster Response Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the scene of the emergency. Volunteers provided first aid to the injured people," the society said on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers, in particular, stopped the critical bleeding in one of the wounded and took him to the hospital.

They also provided psychological assistance to the victims.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhia with Iskander-K missiles and hit the Reikartz hotel, as well as two high-rise buildings on Thursday evening.

Tags: #zaporizhia #urcs

