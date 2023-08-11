Facts

09:57 11.08.2023

Ukrainian Doctrine to become basis of transformation – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukrainian Doctrine to become basis of transformation – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said preparation of the Ukrainian Doctrine is ongoing. He said the work would be “the basis for the transformation of our country."

"A thorough text that will serve as a basis for the transformation of our country. We do not forget our main goal – to win the war and not to lose the country," he said in a video address on Thursday.

"Ukraine must realize its historic chance for development gained by the courage of our people – our entire nation," he said.

Tags: #doctrine

MORE ABOUT

17:23 30.06.2023
PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

10:32 29.06.2023
Justice policy to be one of the foundations of Ukrainian doctrine – Zelenskyy

Justice policy to be one of the foundations of Ukrainian doctrine – Zelenskyy

14:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

15:01 22.05.2017
Ukraine capable of over 10% of annual growth, may achieve $750 bln GDP by 2030

Ukraine capable of over 10% of annual growth, may achieve $750 bln GDP by 2030

15:11 28.09.2015
Kyiv views activities of Russian special forces in Ukraine as military threat – military doctrine

Kyiv views activities of Russian special forces in Ukraine as military threat – military doctrine

13:51 28.09.2015
Ukraine not ruling out full-scale military aggression by Russia – military doctrine

Ukraine not ruling out full-scale military aggression by Russia – military doctrine

12:40 28.09.2015
Ukraine does not rule out using military force to localize, eliminate internal conflict - military doctrine

Ukraine does not rule out using military force to localize, eliminate internal conflict - military doctrine

10:22 03.09.2015
New military doctrine calls Russia Ukraine's military adversary, stipulates NATO membership

New military doctrine calls Russia Ukraine's military adversary, stipulates NATO membership

18:24 11.08.2015
Ukrainian Defense Ministry draws up military doctrine

Ukrainian Defense Ministry draws up military doctrine

11:59 21.05.2015
Military-medical doctrine requires changes to medical, budget laws – official

Military-medical doctrine requires changes to medical, budget laws – official

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

LATEST

Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

Occupiers shell village in Kharkiv region, local woman killed

Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN ZAPORIZHIA

Zelenskyy invites Ecumenical Patriarch to visit Ukraine

Enemy fires three missiles, 49 air strikes, 36 MLRS attacks in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD