Ukrainian Doctrine to become basis of transformation – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said preparation of the Ukrainian Doctrine is ongoing. He said the work would be “the basis for the transformation of our country."

"A thorough text that will serve as a basis for the transformation of our country. We do not forget our main goal – to win the war and not to lose the country," he said in a video address on Thursday.

"Ukraine must realize its historic chance for development gained by the courage of our people – our entire nation," he said.