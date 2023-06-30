PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that each ministry should present a roadmap to implement the Ukrainian Doctrine presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"On Wednesday, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed guidelines and elements of a new Ukrainian doctrine. This is a new vision and a new philosophy of what our success will look like, what we need to do, what are our values and guidelines," Shmyhal said at the government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister said the relevant guidelines are in tune with many projects that the government has identified as priorities this year.

"Now, each ministry should submit a roadmap for changes in line with the elements of the new Doctrine announced by the president. This should be a comprehensive, clear, and public strategy. Everything should be presented in a clear and precise structure. All these documents should be available for public review and discussions," he said.

Shmyhal said that the development of the roadmap would be the personal responsibility of each minister.