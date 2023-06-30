Facts

17:23 30.06.2023

PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

1 min read
PM: each ministry should submit roadmap to implement President's Ukrainian Doctrine

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that each ministry should present a roadmap to implement the Ukrainian Doctrine presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"On Wednesday, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed guidelines and elements of a new Ukrainian doctrine. This is a new vision and a new philosophy of what our success will look like, what we need to do, what are our values and guidelines," Shmyhal said at the government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister said the relevant guidelines are in tune with many projects that the government has identified as priorities this year.

"Now, each ministry should submit a roadmap for changes in line with the elements of the new Doctrine announced by the president. This should be a comprehensive, clear, and public strategy. Everything should be presented in a clear and precise structure. All these documents should be available for public review and discussions," he said.

Shmyhal said that the development of the roadmap would be the personal responsibility of each minister.

Tags: #doctrine

MORE ABOUT

10:32 29.06.2023
Justice policy to be one of the foundations of Ukrainian doctrine – Zelenskyy

Justice policy to be one of the foundations of Ukrainian doctrine – Zelenskyy

14:11 28.06.2023
Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

Zelenskyy brings to national discussion core guidelines of new Ukrainian doctrine

15:01 22.05.2017
Ukraine capable of over 10% of annual growth, may achieve $750 bln GDP by 2030

Ukraine capable of over 10% of annual growth, may achieve $750 bln GDP by 2030

15:11 28.09.2015
Kyiv views activities of Russian special forces in Ukraine as military threat – military doctrine

Kyiv views activities of Russian special forces in Ukraine as military threat – military doctrine

13:51 28.09.2015
Ukraine not ruling out full-scale military aggression by Russia – military doctrine

Ukraine not ruling out full-scale military aggression by Russia – military doctrine

12:40 28.09.2015
Ukraine does not rule out using military force to localize, eliminate internal conflict - military doctrine

Ukraine does not rule out using military force to localize, eliminate internal conflict - military doctrine

10:22 03.09.2015
New military doctrine calls Russia Ukraine's military adversary, stipulates NATO membership

New military doctrine calls Russia Ukraine's military adversary, stipulates NATO membership

18:24 11.08.2015
Ukrainian Defense Ministry draws up military doctrine

Ukrainian Defense Ministry draws up military doctrine

11:59 21.05.2015
Military-medical doctrine requires changes to medical, budget laws – official

Military-medical doctrine requires changes to medical, budget laws – official

13:47 03.09.2014
New Ukrainian defense doctrine should recognize Russia as aggressor nation - Yatseniuk

New Ukrainian defense doctrine should recognize Russia as aggressor nation - Yatseniuk

AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

LATEST

Denmark to provide Ukraine with DKK 1.3 bln military aid package

Govt appoints Duma head of ARMA

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Podoliak: Ukraine not to give part of its territory to aggressor to stop war

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

After visit of Cardinal Zuppi to Russia, Vatican to consider further initiatives on Ukraine

Supreme Commander HQ instructs Zaluzhny, Nayev to strengthen northern direction

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

Zelenskyy meets with Michael Pence in Kyiv

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

AD
AD
AD
AD