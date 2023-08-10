Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

A fire broke out as a result of an attack by Russian occupation forces on a civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia, Secretary of Zaporizhia Citi Council Anatoliy Kurtiev has said.

"Relevant services are already working," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Kurtiev also reported casualties. This information is yet to be updated.

"At the moment, we know about two casualties. These people were taken to a healthcare facility in light condition," he said.