Occupiers launch construction in territory of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea

The Russian invaders launched construction in the territory of Tauric Chersonese, an ancient city, one of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Ukrainian Association of Archaeologists has said.

"Military builders of the occupation army are constructing a new amphitheater in the territory of Tauric Chersonese. These actions are carried out by subordinates of the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry. They continue construction work to create the so-called historical and archaeological park and destroy the cultural and archaeological landscape," it said on Facebook.

According to the statement, the work is being carried out on behalf of the Russian president. The funding was provided by the Russian foundation My History.

According to a member of the Public Council under Podilsky District State Administration of Kyiv, Olha Rutkovska, Tauric Chersonesos and its environs were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013.

Earlier it was reported that in May 2023, UNESCO announced the recording of activity on satellite images on the territory and in the buffer zone of the World Heritage Site of the ancient city of Tauric Chersonesos, in particular, the construction of temporary structures and disturbance of the soil.