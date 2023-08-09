Facts

16:03 09.08.2023

Syrsky: We working in area of hostilities in Kupiansk direction

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the work with commanders in the combat area in Kupiansk direction.

"We are working with commanders in the area of military operations in Kupiansk direction. Together we are making all the necessary operational decisions," Syrsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

The Land Forces commander also noted that the role of commanders in the defense of Ukraine is "without exaggeration, outstanding."

"They can make decisions that are fully consistent with the situation on the ground. Not only the success of the operation, but also the preservation of the lives of our soldiers depend on their steadfastness and actions. I am grateful to the military commanders for their courage and heroism in carrying out combat missions!" Syrsky stressed.

