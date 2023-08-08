URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missiles in Pokrovsk

After Russian missile attacks on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, on Monday evening, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) went to the sites of destruction to provide assistance to the victims.

"Volunteers of Myrnohrad Regional Disaster Response Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society went to the site of the consequences of Russian missile attacks on Pokrovsk to help people," the society said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The organization said the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is in coordination with government services to provide the necessary assistance.

At night, rescue work was suspended due to the high threat of repeated shelling. Currently, rescue operations have resumed.

As reported, on August 7, the Russians hit Pokrovsk with two Iskanders – at 19:15 and 19:52. As a result of the attack, seven people were killed and 88 were injured.