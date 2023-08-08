Facts

10:29 08.08.2023

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

1 min read
USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

The United States plans to announce a new $200 million military aid package to Ukraine as early as Tuesday, Reuters said, citing two U.S. officials.

It is indicated that the new package will include mine clearance equipment, ammunition for Patriot air defense systems and Javelin anti-tank systems, GMLRS rockets for HIMARS MLRS, TOW and AT4 anti-tank weapons and other equipment.

In addition, it is noted that these funds are part of a larger amount that was released as a result of an accounting error in calculating the cost of military equipment, which the Pentagon reported in May.

Washington is currently working on a request for an additional budget to continue aid to Kyiv, the U.S. officials said.

As previously reported, a Pentagon audit of military assistance to Ukraine by the United States found a discrepancy between the estimated and actual cost of equipment at $6.2 billion.

Tags: #usa #military_aid

