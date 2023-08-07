Facts

19:11 07.08.2023

USA provide Ukraine's Border Guard Service with dugout shelters worth over UAH 3.3 mln

1 min read
USA provide Ukraine's Border Guard Service with dugout shelters worth over UAH 3.3 mln

The U.S. Department of State sent dugouts worth over UAH 3.3 million to Ukrainian border guards, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"The dugouts equipped with necessary assets for autonomous use will ensure proper conditions for sheltering and accommodating personnel," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The transfer of the dugouts was held within the framework of an international assistance program for strengthening security of the State Border Guard Service on the northern and eastern borders of Ukraine.

Tags: #border #us #service #guard

MORE ABOUT

19:30 03.08.2023
Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

21:00 28.07.2023
Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

20:19 21.07.2023
Booking.com suspends possibility of booking in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

Booking.com suspends possibility of booking in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

16:32 04.07.2023
Northern border to be reinforced with personnel, military equipment – Nayev

Northern border to be reinforced with personnel, military equipment – Nayev

20:43 27.06.2023
USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

20:30 26.06.2023
USA to announce another $500 mln military aid package for Ukraine

USA to announce another $500 mln military aid package for Ukraine

20:40 29.05.2023
EBA urges to solve problems with queues at Ukrainian-Polish border during transit cargo transportation

EBA urges to solve problems with queues at Ukrainian-Polish border during transit cargo transportation

19:58 01.05.2023
Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

20:54 20.04.2023
Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

16:10 11.04.2023
More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

Zelenskyy: Returning home all those in Russian captivity is common task

As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter Ka-52 in Zaporizhia region

LATEST

Testing of new Ukrainian-made UAV in combat zone started – Intelligence Agency

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

Zelenskyy: Returning home all those in Russian captivity is common task

As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter Ka-52 in Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

Ukraine quadruples Stuhna system production in July compared to Jan – Kamyshyn

Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD