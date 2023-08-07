USA provide Ukraine's Border Guard Service with dugout shelters worth over UAH 3.3 mln

The U.S. Department of State sent dugouts worth over UAH 3.3 million to Ukrainian border guards, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"The dugouts equipped with necessary assets for autonomous use will ensure proper conditions for sheltering and accommodating personnel," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The transfer of the dugouts was held within the framework of an international assistance program for strengthening security of the State Border Guard Service on the northern and eastern borders of Ukraine.