Facts

15:48 07.03.2025

Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

 Ukraine has not received official information regarding the plans of the U.S. President Donald Trump Administration to cancel the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who left Ukraine as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhy.

"I think we saw the statement of the White House press secretary that this decision is not being implemented now... We have not received any official confirmation from the USA regarding such a decision," the spokesman said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a senior Trump administration official and three sources, reported that as early as April, about 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the United States could be stripped of their legal status. The White House later called this "fake news" because "there has been no decision at this time."

Tags: #us #tykhy

MORE ABOUT

16:13 07.03.2025
MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

15:26 07.03.2025
Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

18:57 05.03.2025
Ukraine gradually returning to negotiation process with USA – MP Klymenko

Ukraine gradually returning to negotiation process with USA – MP Klymenko

18:47 05.03.2025
Waltz on suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine: Reviewing everything related to our security relations

Waltz on suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine: Reviewing everything related to our security relations

15:17 04.03.2025
Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

Danish Defense Minister on freeze of U.S. aid to Ukraine: Situation is very serious, Europe must do much more, faster

20:59 17.02.2025
Bipartisan Senate delegation visits Kyiv: Military support for Ukraine is in U.S. national interest

Bipartisan Senate delegation visits Kyiv: Military support for Ukraine is in U.S. national interest

18:25 12.02.2025
Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

20:29 07.02.2025
Trump does not rule out meeting with Zelenskyy next week

Trump does not rule out meeting with Zelenskyy next week

17:36 22.01.2025
Zelenskyy: USA must be part of any Ukraine peacekeeping force

Zelenskyy: USA must be part of any Ukraine peacekeeping force

17:07 30.12.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for $2.5 bln aid package

Zelenskyy thanks USA for $2.5 bln aid package

HOT NEWS

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

MFA: We in touch with Italian partners on specifics of Meloni's proposal to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine without membership

Ukraine would like to sign minerals deal with USA as soon as possible – MFA

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

LATEST

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Umerov, Kubilius discuss initiatives for financing Ukraine's army, procurement of defense products

Turkey supports initiative for early ceasefire, cessation of air, sea attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine – Erdogan

Ukraine receives GBP 752 mln within G7 ERA initiative from UK

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Umerov and Kallas discuss in Brussels possible mechanisms for financing Ukraine's defense

Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

Stefanishyna considers Meloni's initiative to extend NATO Article 5 to Ukraine pragmatic and logical

Enemy loses almost 300 soldiers in Pokrovsk axis in past day

AD