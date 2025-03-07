Ukraine has no official confirmation from USA on possible cancellation of temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians – MFA

Ukraine has not received official information regarding the plans of the U.S. President Donald Trump Administration to cancel the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who left Ukraine as a result of the full-scale Russian invasion, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tykhy.

"I think we saw the statement of the White House press secretary that this decision is not being implemented now... We have not received any official confirmation from the USA regarding such a decision," the spokesman said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a senior Trump administration official and three sources, reported that as early as April, about 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the United States could be stripped of their legal status. The White House later called this "fake news" because "there has been no decision at this time."