10:21 07.08.2023

Jeddah summit shows Russian aggression has repercussions far beyond Europe – Baerbock

The summit in Jeddah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) shows that Russian aggression against Ukraine has consequences far beyond Europe, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with Bild.

"The message from Jeddah is this: this brutal war of aggression by Russia is also affecting people in Africa, Asia and South America. Since it has implications far beyond Europe: from the future of the international order to issues of energy security, rising grain prices and the global food supply that Russia has so ruthlessly worsened," the German Foreign Minister said on Sunday, August 6.

Baerbock expressed support for the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said "in essence, Zelenskyy's formula provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine as a basic condition."

"Every millimeter of progress towards a just and fair world brings a piece of hope for the people of Ukraine," she said.

According to the minister, some participants in the summit, in particular those in Pretoria or Beijing, have a different view of the war in Ukraine than the European one. But everywhere, "our common understanding should be the Charter of the United Nations," Baerbock said.

As reported, on August 5 and 6, representatives of about 40 countries met in Jeddah, who sought to develop key principles for how to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tags: #baerbock #jeddah

