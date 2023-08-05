Facts

14:33 05.08.2023

Lithuania soon to transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

1 min read
Lithuania soon to transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Lithuania is preparing a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which will include NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-drones and logistical equipment, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported on its website on Friday.

"NASAMS missile launch systems, anti-drones, logistic equipment, cots and a lot of other support will soon be handed over to Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry said that during the first seven months of 2023, the military support transferred by Lithuania includes Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of rounds, and grenade launcher ammunition.

Еще по теме

Tags: #lithuania #nasams

MORE ABOUT

14:53 03.08.2023
Nova Poshta launches targeted pickup service in Lithuania

Nova Poshta launches targeted pickup service in Lithuania

11:19 25.07.2023
Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

18:54 19.07.2023
Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

16:46 10.07.2023
President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

19:12 28.06.2023
Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania support idea of Ukraine's integration into NATO

14:51 28.06.2023
NASAMS installations purchased by Lithuania to be delivered to Ukraine within three months – Defense Minister

NASAMS installations purchased by Lithuania to be delivered to Ukraine within three months – Defense Minister

13:24 28.06.2023
President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

President of Lithuania: Arrived in Kyiv with one main message – Ukraine's place is in NATO

10:06 28.06.2023
Lithuanian President arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv

Lithuanian President arrives on unannounced visit to Kyiv

17:20 05.06.2023
Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

18:49 18.05.2023
Stefanchuk: Ukraine to receive more NASAMS systems soon

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to receive more NASAMS systems soon

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine announces war risk area in waters of six Russian ports

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

LATEST

Ukraine announces war risk area in waters of six Russian ports

Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Cabinet orders to check readiness of 'invincibility points' for winter

AD
AD
AD
AD