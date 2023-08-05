Lithuania soon to transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Lithuania is preparing a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which will include NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-drones and logistical equipment, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported on its website on Friday.

"NASAMS missile launch systems, anti-drones, logistic equipment, cots and a lot of other support will soon be handed over to Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry said that during the first seven months of 2023, the military support transferred by Lithuania includes Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of rounds, and grenade launcher ammunition.

