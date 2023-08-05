Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

Germany has handed over a new aid package to the Ukrainian army, which includes mine clearing tanks, reconnaissance drones and mobile systems, as well as self-propelled guns, the press service of the German government reports.

So, according to the published list, the new assistance package included two Wisent mine-clearing tanks, 11 T-72 mine ploughs, five SurveilSPIRE mobile reconnaissance systems, nine border protection vehicles, three Vector reconnaissance drones and five mobile antenna mast systems.

In addition, as part of a joint project with Denmark and Norway, two Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers were transferred.

Also, according to information on the website, the list of assistance that is planned to be provided includes 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, six Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, seven mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems, five SurveilSPIRE mobile reconnaissance systems and 18,000 man-portable anti-tank weapons.