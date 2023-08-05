Facts

14:32 05.08.2023

Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

1 min read
Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

Germany has handed over a new aid package to the Ukrainian army, which includes mine clearing tanks, reconnaissance drones and mobile systems, as well as self-propelled guns, the press service of the German government reports.

So, according to the published list, the new assistance package included two Wisent mine-clearing tanks, 11 T-72 mine ploughs, five SurveilSPIRE mobile reconnaissance systems, nine border protection vehicles, three Vector reconnaissance drones and five mobile antenna mast systems.

In addition, as part of a joint project with Denmark and Norway, two Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers were transferred.

Also, according to information on the website, the list of assistance that is planned to be provided includes 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, six Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, seven mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems, five SurveilSPIRE mobile reconnaissance systems and 18,000 man-portable anti-tank weapons.

Tags: #weapons #germany

MORE ABOUT

14:14 28.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

19:50 25.07.2023
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

13:36 21.07.2023
Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

15:38 19.07.2023
German FM on Odesa attacks: Every Putin's bomb also strikes poorest people in world

German FM on Odesa attacks: Every Putin's bomb also strikes poorest people in world

10:47 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy: No component from free world should be used in Russian weapons

Zelenskyy: No component from free world should be used in Russian weapons

20:40 17.07.2023
Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

19:23 17.07.2023
Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

09:44 12.07.2023
Germany confirms it won’t transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine – media

Germany confirms it won’t transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine – media

18:50 11.07.2023
Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

20:31 10.07.2023
Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

Four State Emergency Service officials suspected in Brovary air crash case detained, head of Flight Safety Service placed under house arrest

LATEST

Lithuania soon to transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

Ukraine's Security Service holds special operation resulted in blowing up large Russian oil tanker SIG – Security Service source

Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Cabinet orders to check readiness of 'invincibility points' for winter

Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD