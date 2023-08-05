Facts

14:30 05.08.2023

Security Service chief: Any 'clap' happening to Russia's ships or Crimean Bridge is absolutely logical step towards enemy

The Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk considers any "claps" that occur with Russian warships or the Crimean Bridge "an absolutely logical and effective step towards the enemy," the intelligence service has reported.

"Any 'clap' that happens to the ships of the Russian Federation or the Crimean bridge is an absolutely logical and effective step in relation to the enemy. Moreover, such special operations are carried out in the territorial waters of Ukraine and are completely legal," the Security Service said on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

"Therefore, if the Russians want the 'claps' to stop, they should take advantage of the only opportunity for this – to leave Ukraine's territorial waters and our land. And the sooner they do this, the better for them, because we will completely defeat the enemy in this war," Maliuk said.

As reported, on Saturday night, the Security Service, together with the Naval Forces, held a special operation, blowing up a large oil tanker of the Russian Federation SIG, transporting fuel for Russian troops. The special operation was held using a surface drone carrying 450 kg of TNT.

