Facts

11:11 04.08.2023

Ukraine starts negotiations with USA on security commitments agreement

Ukraine starts negotiations with USA on security commitments agreement

Ukraine has started negotiations with the United States on a bilateral agreement on the provision of security commitments, as envisaged by the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which is the basis for the development of relevant bilateral agreements, the presidential press service said on Thursday evening.

"It is symbolic that the United States of America - our largest strategic partner - became the first country with which Ukraine starts this process. Thus, we are creating a successful model for other partners," Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

He also said "these security commitments will reinforce Ukraine’s progress towards future membership in the Euro-Atlantic community, including the EU and NATO, which is the ultimate goal and the most reliable guarantee of security."

It is specified that Yermak headed the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the United States.

