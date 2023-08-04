Facts

11:00 04.08.2023

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

1 min read
The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out an operation in the bay of Novorossiysk, as a result of which Olenegorsk Miner (Olenegorsky Gornyak) large landing ship has been damaged, the Ukrainian special service's sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The special operation has been conducted along with the Navy. As a result of the attack, the Olenegorsk Miner received a serious hole and is currently unable to perform its combat missions. All the statements of the Russians about the 'repulsed attack' are fake," the source said.

The agency's interlocutor also said: "The video shows how the surface drone of the SBU, saturated with 450 kilograms of TNT (trotyl), attacks an enemy ship with about 100 crew members."

The source said this is far from the first successful special operation by the SBU using surface drones.

Earlier, SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk confirmed that the attack on Russian ships in Sevastopol Bay in October 2022 and the recent undermining of the Crimean bridge were the work of the Security Service of Ukraine.

