09:29 04.08.2023

Inspection of military commissars reveals many disgusting abuses – Zelenskyy

An inspection of the military commissars revealed many abuses, frankly disgusting ones, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Thursday.

"All the facts revealed by law enforcement officers will be presented to the public and investigated in the framework of criminal proceedings. The conclusion is obvious: the recruitment system needs people who understand the value of defending Ukraine. The value, not the price of decisions," the head of state said.

"People who have seen the war and gone through it should work in the 'military enlistment offices.' There are those who, unfortunately, lost their limbs, but did not lose their dignity and did not lose Ukraine," the president said.

