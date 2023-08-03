New shopping center Topol Mall to be built in Dnipro

Construction of a new three-level shopping and entertainment center Topol Mall has begun in Dnipro, the press service of UTG, which is the developer of the concept and the exclusive broker of the project, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The construction of a new mall is of great importance, both purely economic and social. After the end of hostilities, Ukraine should quickly revive and become even better. And the restoration and further development of retail real estate is one of the most influential incentives for developing individual cities and the country in general," Yevhenia Loktionova, Director of UTG, said

The total area of the Topol Mall shopping center near the residential complex of the same name is 13,700 thousand square, of which 11,400 square meters will be lettable area. Topol Mall is located on the key transport artery of the area. According to experts, the total passenger traffic near the facility is about 140,000 people a day. An underground parking for 124 cars and 104 places in an open parking lot is planned.

According to Loktionova, a balanced pool of tenants will be selected in the Topol Mall shopping center, taking into account the interests of residents of nearby areas. The new project will increase the level of provision with retail space in Dnipro. At the moment, this figure is only 376 square meters per 1,000 inhabitants (for comparison, in Kyiv it is 606, Lviv - 524 square meters per 1,000 inhabitants), the current potential of uncovered demand reaches 93,000 square meters of retail space.

The project developer is ABV Estate. The deadline for commissioning the new shopping and entertainment center is the fourth quarter of 2025.