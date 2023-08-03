Facts

20:22 03.08.2023

New shopping center Topol Mall to be built in Dnipro

2 min read

Construction of a new three-level shopping and entertainment center Topol Mall has begun in Dnipro, the press service of UTG, which is the developer of the concept and the exclusive broker of the project, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The construction of a new mall is of great importance, both purely economic and social. After the end of hostilities, Ukraine should quickly revive and become even better. And the restoration and further development of retail real estate is one of the most influential incentives for developing individual cities and the country in general," Yevhenia Loktionova, Director of UTG, said

The total area of the Topol Mall shopping center near the residential complex of the same name is 13,700 thousand square, of which 11,400 square meters will be lettable area. Topol Mall is located on the key transport artery of the area. According to experts, the total passenger traffic near the facility is about 140,000 people a day. An underground parking for 124 cars and 104 places in an open parking lot is planned.

According to Loktionova, a balanced pool of tenants will be selected in the Topol Mall shopping center, taking into account the interests of residents of nearby areas. The new project will increase the level of provision with retail space in Dnipro. At the moment, this figure is only 376 square meters per 1,000 inhabitants (for comparison, in Kyiv it is 606, Lviv - 524 square meters per 1,000 inhabitants), the current potential of uncovered demand reaches 93,000 square meters of retail space.

The project developer is ABV Estate. The deadline for commissioning the new shopping and entertainment center is the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tags: #dnipro #construction #sec

MORE ABOUT

20:56 31.07.2023
Construction market will feel effect of eOselia program at least in 1.5 years – expert

Construction market will feel effect of eOselia program at least in 1.5 years – expert

15:24 06.06.2023
Interior Minister: 150 tonnes of fuel oil from engine room of Kakhovka HPP, undermined by invaders, flowing along Dnipro

Interior Minister: 150 tonnes of fuel oil from engine room of Kakhovka HPP, undermined by invaders, flowing along Dnipro

16:46 26.05.2023
Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

15:31 26.05.2023
Number of wounded in Dnipro rises 25 people – local authorities

Number of wounded in Dnipro rises 25 people – local authorities

14:12 26.05.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross assisting victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Ukrainian Red Cross assisting victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

14:01 26.05.2023
Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

12:40 26.05.2023
Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

11:42 26.05.2023
Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

18:24 16.05.2023
Сommunities and businesses should form demand for post-war Ukraine structure

Сommunities and businesses should form demand for post-war Ukraine structure

20:37 10.05.2023
3D printing of educational building of elementary school starts in Lviv

3D printing of educational building of elementary school starts in Lviv

AD

HOT NEWS

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Over 30 participants confirm participation in second parliamentary summit of Crimea Platform in Prague – Stefanchuk

Five Emergency Service officials notified of suspicion over helicopter crash in Brovary

Shmyhal: Armed Forces, war cost Ukraine about UAH 2 tln today

LATEST

EU imposes personal sanctions on Belarus's BMZ, Belneftekhim

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

Ukrainian aviation launch 10 enemy strikes over day

Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Russian troops attack Ukraine with 15 shaheds during day, carry out one missile, 47 air strikes

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

Interior Ministry: More than 232,000 war criminals, traitors identified

Kuleba: We've achieved good results in domestic ammo production

Language Ombudsman supports strengthening of fines for use of banned Russian music

Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

AD
AD
AD
AD