Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's goal is to make its defense industry one of the strongest in Europe and noted that a strong diplomatic support is needed for this.

"We are adding new capacities to Ukraine every month for weapons and ammo production, repairs and maintenance of equipment. We are building up artillery and missile production. For the first time in Ukraine, we are creating an army of drones and a fleet of marine drones. Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of the strongest in Europe and this requires a strong diplomatic support," he said at a conference with Ukrainian ambassadors in Uzhgorod on Wednesday.

The head of state also said that "there are obvious things" about our partners' weapons that could be supplied to Ukraine and the production of which is necessary to both Ukraine and its partners.

In this context, the ambassadors were tasked with strengthening defense cooperation with partner countries, he said.

"You should know better than anyone what kind of weapons your host state has, what kind of production can be established in Ukraine or together with Ukraine by the companies of the states on whose territory you work daily, and what steps are needed to strengthen our defense cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Ukrainian ambassadors, according to the president, must work with public opinion in their countries of residence, "which can fluctuate and always requires new arguments in favor of continuing cooperation [with Ukraine] because Russia continues the subversive work, trying to disrupt deliveries and contracts."